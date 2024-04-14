417 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.30.

NVIDIA stock opened at $881.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

