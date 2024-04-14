Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.25. 32,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 39,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Abacus Life Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

About Abacus Life

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

