Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

