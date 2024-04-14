Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 10,824 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRNO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

