Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,743 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $497.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

