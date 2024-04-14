Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 255.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,548 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after buying an additional 324,638 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after buying an additional 704,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

