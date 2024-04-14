Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,129 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $21,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,336,000 after buying an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,696,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $429,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,760,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $396,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $429,241.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,760,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,458. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $76.72 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,557.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.