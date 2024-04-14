Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3,280.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,785.57.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,569.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $945.32 and a one year high of $1,651.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,559.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,462.34.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 178.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

