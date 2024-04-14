Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $23.82 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $23,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $221.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average is $195.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

