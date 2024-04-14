Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $24.26 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

