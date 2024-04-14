Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.52 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 827.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $25,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

