Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $27.41 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,613 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 131,616 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 955.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $151.71 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

