Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $28,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.4 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.48 and a 200-day moving average of $217.78. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

