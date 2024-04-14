Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $231.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

