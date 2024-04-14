Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,617 shares of company stock worth $60,654,941. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,220.38 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $741.74 and a 52-week high of $1,246.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,185.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,034.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

