Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 20,787 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $21,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $307.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.62. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $335.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

