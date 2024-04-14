Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 33,493 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,354,527. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $122.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

