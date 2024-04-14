Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 73,160 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shopify Stock Down 2.2 %

Shopify stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

