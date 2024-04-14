Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,251 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Holley alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Holley during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Holley by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Holley by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Holley

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In other news, Director Graham Clempson purchased 59,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Holley

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.