Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 16,170 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

NYSE NUE opened at $194.53 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.42 and a 200-day moving average of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

