Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 62,110 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $24,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,070,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.39. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

