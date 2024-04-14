Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $24,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

