Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 80,841 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,841 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $26,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $122.87 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

