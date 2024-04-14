Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,675,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.59.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.