Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s Largest Position

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,767,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,437,084 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 8.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $805,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 186,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 112,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $160.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.61.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.