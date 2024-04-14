Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average is $139.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.