Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.61.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

