Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $160.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

