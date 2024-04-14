Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average of $139.80.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

