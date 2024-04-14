AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,582.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,043.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.99. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

