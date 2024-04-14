AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,582.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,043.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AMREP Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.99. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
