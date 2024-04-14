Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,562 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.