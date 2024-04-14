Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $23,894,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,037,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

APGE stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APGE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

