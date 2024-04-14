Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

