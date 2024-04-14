Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,307,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 332,700 shares.The stock last traded at $62.16 and had previously closed at $63.24.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

