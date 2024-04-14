Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after acquiring an additional 409,985 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 140.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 171,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.00. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.46 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.