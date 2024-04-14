Bank of America Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $720.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $710.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $904.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $957.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $889.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

