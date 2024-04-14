Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.