BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.78. 1,389,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,262,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $983.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

