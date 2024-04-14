BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 153.0% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 277,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,283.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 128,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

