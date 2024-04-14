BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.06%.

TCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

