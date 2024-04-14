Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,018 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ VONG opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.