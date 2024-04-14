Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

