Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Garmin by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Garmin by 62.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

