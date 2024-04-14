Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.1 %

ENB opened at $34.18 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.