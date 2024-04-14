Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $614,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.43. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 225.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

