Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

