Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 60.8% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,924 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 64.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 76,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.17 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

