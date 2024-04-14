Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,346,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

