Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,952,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

NYSE BOH opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

