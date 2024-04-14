Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

